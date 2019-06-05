ASTORIA — LightBox Photographic Gallery celebrates its 10th anniversary at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 8, with a reception for its “Plastic Fantastic Show X.”
The show includes images shot using toy, plastic, pinhole, box or homemade cameras from more than 40 photographers. This method of photography has gained popularity because of the freedom possible using cameras with less than perfect optics and control resulting in unpredictable and sometimes extraordinarily beautiful results.
The show is juried by Becky Ramotowski of Taos, New Mexico. Ramotowski is the founder of World Toy Camera Day.
Sara Musachi of West Hollywood, Calif., received the juror’s top award for her image “Two Suns.” Bob Gervais of Portland, Ore., received the juror’s second place award for “Janitzio, Mexico” and Claudia Cebrian of Miami, Fla., received the juror’s third place award for “Mermaid.”
“Toy cameras communicate a freer sense of photography that feels natural and relaxed at relaying an idea,” Ramotowski said. “They aren’t perfect but are addictive and amazing in what they can do in creative hands.”
LightBox exhibits photographs from regional and national artists. The gallery is located at 1045 Marine Drive in Astoria and is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The show runs June 8-July 10. For more information, visit lightbox-photographic.com or call 503-468-0238.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.