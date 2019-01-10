ASTORIA — Quartetto Gelato, a popular and highly unusual classical quartet, performs at the Liberty Theatre, 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Tickets are $20 to $40 reserved; attendees under 18 are free in Section C.
Virtuosic showpieces, romantic tenor arias, pyrotechnical solos, blazing gypsy show pieces, multi-instrument mastery and a World Accordion Champion — this is Quartetto Gelato.
Quartetto Gelato’s international career was launched when they won the coveted title of NPR Performance Today’s “Debut Artist of the Year.” The group’s first DVD, “Quartetto Gelato: A Concert in Wine Country,” was picked up by PBS throughout the U.S. in 2007 and is still broadcast regularly. Recently, the group was honoured as Best Classical Ensemble at Canada’s 2010 INDIE awards.
The Liberty is proud to present its second year of classical performances and school workshops. Its first season presented seven workshops within Astoria and Warrenton high schools that reached 100-plus students.
The theatre is at 1203 Commercial St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.