ASTORIA — Liberty Theatre will host a virtual gala at 7 p.m. Saturday at libertyastoria.org/gala.
The event will include brief performances by Angela Meade of the Metropolitan Opera, 45th Parallel Universe Orchestra and the band Horse Feathers. Short video tributes from The Astoria School of Ballet and the theater’s board president, Ted Osborn, will also be featured.
Viewers can also go on a virtual tour of the theater’s recent renovations.
From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., a phone bank will be hosted by Coast Community Radio’s KMUN station. Donations for the theater can be made during this time by calling 503-325-0010 or visiting libertyastoria.org/gala.
This event is free and available to the public.
