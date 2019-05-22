ASTORIA — Come enjoy “Old Ringers,” a timely take on how five down-on-their-luck seniors try to cope with a shrinking economy and their shrinking pocketbooks by opening up a home phone sex service! Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 23-24; and Wednesday-Friday, May 29-31, in the McTavish Room of the Liberty Theatre, 1203 Commercial St. Tickets are $10.
Tickets available at www.libertyastoria.org or in its box office, 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
