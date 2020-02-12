ASTORIA — The Lower Columbia Q Center will host a dance party Saturday night.
The party will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at KALA, 1017 Marine Drive. The night will be a celebration for the center’s new building, which is scheduled to open Friday, Feb. 21 at 171 Bond St. in Astoria.
The evening will include an evening of disco music, complimentary treats and a raffle drawing.
Attendance is $10 per person. Ages 21+ are welcome. Proceeds will go to the center.
