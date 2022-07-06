The Peninsula Association of Performing Artists will return to its Fort Columbia theater stage on Friday with “Letters to Anne of Green Gables,” the troupe’s first full performance in more than two years.
While the association typically stages a summer musical, this year’s season pushed for a full production. Titles were tossed around, but one piece in particular caught the eye of association vice president Angela Grote. “We had considered Anne of Green Gables,” she said.
Then, Carly Keone, a regular troupe actor and now their newest director, discovered the classic play as performed by the Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. The association’s leaders felt confident the new take would bring community members back to the historic venue. “We went for something that would get us back in the game and get people out there saying, ‘Oh, yeah, I remember I used to go there,’” Grote said.
This theatrical adaptation centers on Ava, a girl whose parents have bought the original novel’s green gables. When Ava finds a box of letters from Anne and her friends, scenes from the memory box play out onstage.
Grote both performs in the show, as Ava’s mother, and acts as the show’s costumer. Meanwhile, Grote’s daughter, Samantha, is the play’s first time stage manager. “She has grown up in the place,” Grote said of the Fort Columbia Theater.
The troupe’s mission is to produce productions for the cultural development of the community. “We encourage people to bring their kids,” Grote said. “It always amazes me when children come to see a live show, how they get entranced. They just adore it,” she added.
Many others will be on the stage for the first time. “We always have newbies, people who have never done a show before,” Grote said. Most of the troupe’s teenagers have only acted in school plays. The volunteer organization relies on community members to contribute to productions and trains them with new skills.
“Letters to Anne of Green Gables” will run throughout July, featuring evening performances and matinees for a total of 12 shows.
