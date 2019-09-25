ASTORIA — Valhalla, a Led Zeppelin Tribute Band, plays at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Labor Temple Bar and Café. There is $8 cover.
The band presents an authentic live experience of the greatest, most majestic vision in rock history: “A celebration of Led Zeppelin.”
Band members include Larry Smith on vocals, who has been singing in original bands for over 30 years. Richie Roth is on drums. He also co-founded Portland’s famous Pink Martini ensemble. He has also played with Al Green, Elton John and Ringo Starr. Allen Stores is on bass and keyboard and is in other tribute band. Austin, Texas native Jay Haywood plays multiple instruments including guitar, violin bow and the theremin.
