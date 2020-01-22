Clatsop Community College and the Fort George Brewery will co-host January’s Ales & Ideas and the Wit and Wisdom lecture series. At 7 p.m. Thursday, instructors Rich Beveridge and Seth Tichenor will present “How Real is Math?” Doors open with food and beverage service at 6 p.m. Seasonal beers on tap and food and other beverages are available for purchase, but no purchase is required. Minors are welcome. The Fort George Lovell Showroom is located at 1483 Duane St. This is a free event.
Mathematical thinking is often regarded as “logical” thinking — something we arrive at through using proper and pure reasoning about the world. But there are intuitive and even mysterious sides to math too. Is logic the same as math, or is logic just the way the human mind gets to mathematical ideas? And, if that’s the case, what exactly is “real” about math and what’s it’s connection to reality?
For more information, contact Julie Kovatch at 503-338-2429 or jkovatch@clatsopcc.edu.
