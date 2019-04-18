TILLAMOOK — “Sketching Wildflowers and Butterflies with Dorota Haber-Lehigh” at the Tillamook Forest Center on April 28 is a great opportunity for visitors to learn how to design, use various techniques, and become educated on native plants and butterflies.
Visitors are invited to join Haber-Lehigh on Sunday, April 28 from 1-3:30 p.m., to explore drawing butterflies and botanicals using creative approaches in their sketchbook. Attendees can investigate butterfly and plant structures and experiment with various techniques using pencil, pens, and colored pencils. They will learn how to design playful and interesting compositions for their sketchbook.
Haber-Lehigh is an educator, artist and a forager from Seaside. Visitors are invited to bring photos and plant specimens to class or use those that are provided. Supplies will be offered, but please feel free to bring your favorite sketchbook or colored pencils.
Registration is required and the deadline is Wednesday, April 24. This workshop is for ages 12 to adult, space is limited and includes all materials with the $25 reservation fee. To reserve your space or learn more, call 503-815-6800.
To learn more about the workshop, or to explore upcoming naturalist-led programs, check out the program & event calendar at www.tillamookforestcenter.com/calendar.
About the Tillamook Forest Center: Nestled in the heart of the Tillamook State Forest, the Tillamook Forest Center is the region’s largest forest-based interpretive and educational center, located 50 miles west of Portland and 22 miles east of Tillamook on Oregon Highway 6. It is a special place to develop a deeper connection with Oregon’s forests through experience and exploration. Spring hours for the Center are Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A $5 donation is suggested.
