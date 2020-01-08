SEASIDE — The Listening to the Land speaker series kicks off its 2020 season with a lecture from Sarah Henkel titled “Listening to the Crabs.”
Henkel will present at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Seaside Public Library. The presentation, sponsored by the Necanicum Watershed Council, is free.
Henkel is an Oregon State University marine ecologist, and alongside her colleague Curtis Roegner from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, glued acoustic tags onto several legal-sized Dungeness crabs near the mouth of the Columbia River and off Cape Falcon last year. Then, they deployed acoustic receivers north and south of the two locations.
Their goal was to learn how frequently and how far crabs move in sandy versus rocky habitat — data that will help inform decision-making on potential impacts of wave energy testing and marine reserves.
What they found out about the crabs surprised them. What they discovered about great white sharks in Oregon waters from listening for the signals emitted from the crab tags intrigued them even more.
Learn more at Wednesday’s lecture.
For more information, check out necanicumwatershed.org.
