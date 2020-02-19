SEASIDE — Seaside Museum will present Jerry Bowman, curator of the Northwest Carriage Museum, at the next History & Hops session at 6 p.m., Feb. 27.
Bowman will discuss horse-drawn vehicle history and restoration at Seaside Brewing Company, located at 851 Broadway St. He’ll also share stories about the carriage museum’s collection.
Of the carriage museum’s 57 vehicles, Bowman has restored 30. He’s also helped manage an increase in the museum’s collection; 36 vehicles have been added to the museum since Bowman started in 2005.
Bowman’s wife Laurie is the museum’s executive director.
History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month at Seaside Brewing Co. Lectures are hosted September through May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.