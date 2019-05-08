ASTORIA — A night of punk, rock ‘n’ roll, and metal is happening starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 10 at The Labor Temple Bar. The night features Al and the Kaydas, The Proper Channels, Joe McKinney and includes DJ’s spinning punk throughout the night. There is a $5 cover charge.
Headlining the night are Al and the Kaydas, self-titled “Masterminds of a Rock ‘n’ Roll Insurgency.” Be prepared for a metal band parodying as terrorists with an anti war stance.
From Portland come The Proper Channels. This band draws equal amounts of inspiration from the Buzzcocks, T.S.O.L., and the entire Dirtnap catalog as well as directors Cronenberg, Carpenter and Scorsese. Blend the classic punk sounds of the 70s and 80s with movies of the same era and you’ve got the recipe.
Local musician Joe McKinney opens with his original tunes.
