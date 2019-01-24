LONG BEACH, Wash. — The Peninsula Arts Centers presents Kris Deelane at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26.
As musical director for Portland’s Next Waltz — a tribute to The Band’s final show, The Last Waltz — she has graced local stages with many of the Northwest’s best musicians.
Deelane is a talented multi-instrumentalist on drums, bass, guitar and keys. Life on the road includes a featured vocalist slot on a Soviet Union tour of “Fiddler On The Roof” and guitar/percussion with reggae legends George Fully Fullwood, Rock Deadrick and Jawge Hughes in the band The Toyes.
Tickets are $15 and available through Brown Paper Tickets, by calling Bill Svendsen at 360-901-0962, or by emailing events@peninsulaartscenter.org. Wine, beer and other refreshments are available for purchase.
The Peninsula Arts Center is located at 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach, Wash.
Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization.
