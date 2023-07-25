A block of downtown Astoria will be filled with music, food and local groups on the last weekend of July for a block party hosted by KMUN.
“It’s a party version of what we do already,” Emma Geddes, program director at KMUN, said. She explained that the event echoes the radio station’s mission to educate and entertain.
From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, a block of Exchange Street that sits between 14th and 15th streets will be filled with local vendors, including the Clatsop County Animal Shelter, Oregon Black Pioneers, Astoria Visual Arts and Clatsop County Historical Society.
Also at the event will be the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, a Cannon Beach group dedicated to educating people about the wildlife and bird species that call Haystack Rock home.
According to Geddes, each group on the block will have different activities for people to interact with.
The block party isn’t a fundraiser for the local radio station, but rather a community event aimed at getting locals out and learning about the work local organizations are doing in the area.
“It’s just a chance for everybody to get together and hang out, and maybe learn about some people in the area who are doing cool work,” Geddes said.
The North Coast Food Web, a group that bolsters the coast’s farmers and local food supply, will also be at the block party, selling local produce and grab-and-go items.
Local musicians covering 1980s pop and rock songs, Geddes said, will headline the block party at its close. A couple of KMUN DJs are also scheduled for short sets. Oversized games like Jenga and checkers will be out along with arts and crafts that make use of recycled materials.
Fortune & Glory Cider Co. and Fort George Brewery will co-sponsor the event. Both will offer food and drink options guests can swing in to enjoy, too.
Geddes added the event isn’t just for members, and the station will have a booth to educate people about their work and what sets them apart from commercial stations.
“We want it to be as free and accessible as possible,” she said.
