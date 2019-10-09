ASTORIA — KALA presents artist Kathryn Claire and her trio at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, in support of her new release “Eastern Bound For Glory.” Tickets are $15.
After a decade on the road and in studios as a side person supporting countless talented artists, the Portland-based singer-songwriter returns home to give herself fully to her unique brand of alt-folk.
Her latest album, “Eastern Bound For Glory”, is inspired by her life on the road, experiencing the emotional rollercoaster of being an internationally touring musician. The masterful 10-song release signifies a homecoming to her solo career and back to her beloved city. It’s an aesthetic departure from her previous work in that the record explores bold indie rock instrumentation and vibey spaghetti western atmospherics.
Honest and poetic writing, crystalline vocals, impassioned violin compositions and an ability to move seamlessly across genres, are the hallmark of Kathryn Claire’s original and diverse sound. Utilizing the immense talent of her trio featuring Allen Hunter on bass, and Sid Ditson on violin, Claire delivers her own unique brand of harmonic alt-folk music.
This event is for those 16 years and older. KALA is located at 1017 Marine Drive in Astoria.
