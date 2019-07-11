ASTORIA – Serpentine Choir will give a candlelit performance at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at KALA, 1017 Marine Drive. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door.
The New Orleans queer and femme witch choir is dedicated to healing personal and systemic trauma and re-building human connection with the earth.
The show will feature songs of resiliency, joy and transformation.
Serpentine Choir believes songs change the shape of culture. The choir utilizes their work to address binary conditioning and heteronormative, white supremacist capitalist structures.
For more information, call 503-338-4878.
