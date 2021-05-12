ASTORIA — KALA will host authors Heather Hirschi and Cliff Taylor at 8 p.m. Friday at 1017 Marine Drive. Tickets are limited to nine small groups of two to three people each. Tickets cost $15 and are available at brownpapertickets.com
The event marks the venue’s reopening since closing in spring 2020 as a precaution to the coronavirus pandemic. The event also is the first of a new and monthly original series, “First Person: authors talk,” which will feature an hour of lively discussion with local authors and writers. Hirschi will be the series’ host.
Hirschi is an author and educator who moved to the area from Salt Lake City. She opened Pink Elephant Juice Emporium, where she sold healthy juices and hosted regional artists and writers for events. After closing the emporium last summer, Hirschi created Creative Juices Language Arts, a writing and tutoring service.
Taylor is an author in Astoria. His book, “The Memory of Souls,” tells his story of “stumbling into his people’s ways ... shedding the bindings of trauma and getting his soul back; it is the story of a young Ponca walking with the little people on a journey of cultural recovery/regeneration and remembrance.” Copies of the book will be available to purchase.
Audience members will be able to ask performers questions and can expect some surprises during the events. Events will features writers’ perspectives on everything related to writing.
KALA is overseen by HIPFiSHmonthly, whose publisher is Dinah Urell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.