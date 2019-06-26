ASTORIA – The Astor Street Opry Company presents Junior Shanghaied “A Night at the Olios!” at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the ASOC Playhouse, 129 W. Bond St.
Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door. The box office opens one hour before performances. Tickets are also available at asocplay.com.
The performances are directed by Ashley Mundel with music direction by ChrisLynn Taylor and feature 12 ASOC youth performers ages 8 to 17.
The show is an old ASOC tradition of song, dance and comedy in the playhouse’s traditional American musical hall.
All acts and performances are appropriate for families and children.
Concessions including popcorn, soda, candy, coffee, tea and baked goods from Table 360 are available at the playhouse’s Miss Virginia Sweet Soda Fountain, sponsored by Recology Western Oregon.
