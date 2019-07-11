1. WineKraft
80 10th St. (Pier 11)
Featuring work from six local artists as well as live music starting around 7 p.m. Sip wine, eat and enjoy the arts. We are the perfect location for you to wrap up your art walk.
2. Paul Polson Gallery
100 10th St.
Presenting a mixed water base collection of European and Northwest landscapes. Surrealistic and strata oil paintings will also be shown.
3. Blue Collar Collective
106 10th St.
BCC co-creators are excited to begin showing original art, mixed media sculpture, banners and paper arts in addition to photographic prints from local artists. Letter Writing Social and free studio time during art walk as always.
4. The Secret Gallery
160 10th St.
What can animals acting like people teach us about ourselves? Find out at Secret Gallery’s grand re-opening (formerly McVarish Gallery) featuring works by nine artists, plus vegan hors d’oeuvres by Chef Kenneth Booth of Būsu. Artists include Colin Chillag, Tyson Grumm, Jill McVarish, Joshua Jay Johnson, Laura Barstow, Kathleen Powers, Ben Killen Rosenburg, Renee Tay and Sam Vaughan.
5. West Coast Artisans
160 10th St.
While we aren’t completely open yet, drop by for a sneak peek into the creation of Astoria’s newest gallery. Check out some of the art that will be displayed and learn how your art could be included in future shows.
6. Weird Sisters Freak Boutique
10th and Marine Drive (Underground Building)
Champagne and green M&Ms beckon you to descend into a reality-shifting, immersive retail experience. WSFB is an art installation reimagined as a shop, or a shop reimagined as an art installation – you decide.
7. Reclamation Marketplace
936 Commercial St.
Featuring multidisciplinary works by Portland-based artist Linda Rand. Enjoy art and shop for a treasure in one of our 20+ vendor spaces.
8. Kit’s Apothecary, House of Health
1044 Marine Drive (Underground Building)
Join us in our new location with an official ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. Art by Erika Hawkins and Bryce Harris.
9. Sea Gypsy Gifts
1001 Commercial St.
Our resident artist and Sea Gypsy is showcasing her stunning new variety of recycled glass art on vintage windows and doors.
10. KALA
1017 Marine Drive
Presenting new works by queer artist/activist Paul Soriano. Soriano’s figurative paintings depict the personal, good friends, old lovers and his dream world. Music by jazz vocalist and pianist Mike Metzner.
11. Imogen Gallery
240 11th St.
Bethany Rowland’s paintings are inspired by her love of landscape and the raptors that inhabit its skies. Rowland recently completed her second artist residency at PLAYA at Summer Lake in eastern Oregon. Her work is a perfect blend of realism and abstraction of that landscape. Rowland’s work is on view through Aug. 6.
12. Cargo
240 11th St.
Container are in from Indonesia. Lots of garden items and our tire chairs are back.
13. Forsythea
1124 Commercial St.
We are turning six and our anniversary falls almost to the day of Art Walk! Join us for cookies, champagne and lots-o-instore specials.
14. Luminari Arts
1133 Commercial St.
Featuring Yoga Gypsy Sally Anderson who has been practicing yoga for 32 years and has an active studio in Astoria. Meet, discuss and learn about classes, one-on-one sessions and retreats as well as healing essential oils (samples available) and nutritional health. Live music from Red Beans and Rice, featuring Ted Brainiard and John Pre.
15. Old Things and Objects
1144 Commercial St.
View new and vintage original paintings and drawings by the owners, and check out many unique additions to our antiques and collectibles world. Listen to music by Lorenzo performed on a 12-string guitar.
16. Holly McHone Jewelers
1150 Commercial St.
Creating unique and individual custom designed jewelry. Create something new with your own gemstones or find out how Holly can be your personal diamond shopper in Antwerp, Belgium.
17. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Charissa Brock’s ethereal sculpture is assembled from her kiln-formed glass, Oregon bamboo, and waxed linen thread. The center of the gallery will feature her 13-ft. long layered wave installation suspended from the ceiling. Additionally, Brian Sostrom translates atmosphere, light and nature’s vast expanses into paintings of beauty by working in diaphanous layers of acrylic on reflective panels. Enjoy music by local guitarist Dylan Clodgo.
18. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
Please join us and see what’s new. I have spaces available for more original art if you are looking for a place to show your work. The season is now!
19. TEMPO Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
Phyllis Taylor and Vicki Baker will be showing new “Scenes of Astoria” themed paintings. Both artists will be present at Art Walk. Music by guitarist, AJ.
20. Old Town Framing Company
1287 Commercial St.
Just because we miss you!
21. Creation Studio & Gallery
1396 Duane St.
Roll the dice, get a mosaic! For only $10, roll a dice and receive the corresponding box #. It will contain a small mosaic that is yours to keep. ($25+ value!) You’ll be entered to win a project gift certificate.
22. Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom
1390 Duane St.
Karina Andrews is a woodblock printmaker splitting her time between Astoria and Portland. Andrew’s playful landscapes and abstract prints are inspired by the places we go to look beyond ourselves and the people who guide us there.
23. Penpoint Gallery inside WORLD
1310 Duane St.
The penpoint art of Pat Kankkonen is on display. Stunning reflections of nature’s purity as well as blending with mankind’s additions: farms and fences, grand architecture, ships and trains.
24. Yakimon Pop-Up Gallery
1239 Duane St.
Miles Nielsen of Munktiki is showing numerous new pieces from his Yakimon series. Yakimon (yaki-fired, mon-monster) is a line of vintage Japanese toy- inspired figures made of ceramic.
25. MunkTiki
1241 Duane St.
Munktiki Art Gallery has opened and offers a fun time for all. Colorful ceramic mugs and beer steins produced by Munktiki! Paintings in acrylic pen and ink by Debba Debba feature 3-D effects, strong color and influences of tiki art.
26. Oscar de’Masi Studio & Gallery
395 11th St.
Oscar has new work to enjoy and will be here to chat about his paintings! We now offer multiple print sizes and exclusive art mugs.
27. AVA Gallery
1010 Duane St. (entrance on Duane)
AVA presents the artists participating in the Astoria Open Studios Tour! The 9th annual tour (July 27-28) features 50 artists at 24 locations throughout Astoria. Each artist will have a piece featured in the exhibit that opens during Art Walk and runs through Aug. 4. Meet the artists, talk about their work and start planning your route for the upcoming event.
28. AVA Artist-in-Residence
1010 Duane St.
AVA a-i-r Kirista Trask shares plein air sketches and small paintings of the Columbia River area in a series expressing joy, hope and resilience. Next door, see a-i-r Sally Lackaff’s progress as she works on illustrating two children’s books. AVA’s ongoing a-i-r program provides two artists with free studio space for four months. Learn more at astoriavisualarts.org.
29. Astoria Studio Collective
1010 Duane St. (door on 10th)
The Astoria Studio Collective is an art studio space that houses 19 art studios on three floors with a common gallery space on the second floor. Art mediums range from ceramics, painting, sculptures, jewelry, digital design, mixed media and more. Astoria Makers (inside Astoria Studio Collective) is a design and fabrication studio also located at 1010 Duane St. Our retail space features local makers of all kinds, including several members of the Studio Collective.
