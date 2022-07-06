ASTORIA — The July Astoria Art Walk will be held from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 106 10th St.
Featuring “Resilient,” a series of sculptures from artist Richard Burke. His paintings and sculptures reflect the personalities of majestic trees and bodies of water. Meet the artist from 4 to 8 p.m.
The Anita Building, 1312 Commercial St.
Presenting “BorderXer,” an exhibit by Patricia Vázquez Gómez. This collection focuses on borders, both physical and symbolic, and their intersections with forms of systemic and individual oppression.
ARTstoria Gallery, 1168 Commercial St. #205
Climb the stairs of this historic building to step into a world of colorful original paintings, cards, journals, decorative pillows, photographs and prints by artist and owner Connie Dillon.
Ashriver Woodworks, 229 14th St.
Specializing in epoxy resin furniture, home decor and reclaimed furniture alongside other handmade goods, this downtown shop will also offer live music and refreshments.
Astoria Art Loft, 106 3rd St.
Culinary themes abound at this gallery, with paintings of dishes, beautiful table ware and striking flower arrangements. Also on display will be pet portraits and glass works.
Astoria Studio Collective, 1010 Duane St.
At this gallery’s upstairs studio, “Town of the Hill” by muralist Liv Joyce will be featured. This painting depicts an illustration of Astoria, serving as a love letter to the town that welcomed Joyce and her girlfriend two years ago.
Astoria Visual Arts, 1000 Duane St.
Welcoming the work of local artists participating in the 12th annual Astoria Open Studios Tour in a large group exhibit.
Brumfield Gallery, 1033 Marine Drive
Showing “Duality,” a series of paintings from artist Emily C. McPhie, through Aug. 7, as well as a new selection of ceramic sculptures by artist Suzanne Long.
Brut Wine Bar, 240 10th St.
Featuring the work of local photographer Tracy Phinney, whose works feature the river and coast.
Cambium Gallery, 1030 Duane St.
Presenting “Walking Home,” a solo show by gallery owner and abstract artist Kirista Trask. This mixed media project is a visual documentation of 6 months spent caring for a dear friend as they approach their last days.
Imogen Gallery, 240 11th St.
Showing works by regional artist Laura Hamje, including both urban and forest landscape paintings, alongside works by Matthew Dennison. The latter exhibit will mark the gallery’s first solo show in a newly expanded space, with oil paintings focused on the fragile relationship between humanity and wildlife.
Labor Temple Diner and Bar, 934 Duane St.
Featuring over a dozen oil on canvas works of local cityscape painter John Wesley Willis, including new works and local scenes. Meet the artist on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Munktiki, 1241 Duane St.
Featuring new paintings in the gallery’s “100 Faces” series.
Old Things and Objects, 1144 Commercial St.
Featuring original maritime paintings and signed prints by Northwest artists, as well as antiques, books, records, pottery and Indigenous jewelry.
Paul Polson Studio Gallery, 100 10th St.
Featuring a new gallery arrangement alongside music from Chelsea LaFey and Richard T. The gallery will also continue to show “Strata and Pipe,” a series by Paul Polson.
RiverSea Gallery, 1160 Commercial St.
Featuring “Balance,” a series of narrative paintings from artist Cathie Joy Young. Inspired by historic tales, Young’s process involves finding patterns while painting. The gallery will also show “Sprouts of Solace,” featuring felt sculptures by Karen Thurman inspired by lush plant life. Meet the artists alongside live music selections from 5 to 8 p.m.
Upstairs Gallery, 1295 Commercial St.
Featuring the works of five artists, including found object sculptures by Rhonda Gewin, felt and collage canvasses by Patti Breidenbach, silver prints by Roz Edelson and watercolors by Yvonne Edwards and Sheryl Redburn. The gallery will also feature a collection of Indigenous art including drawings, prints and a watercolor painting of the Snake River.
West Coast Artisans Gallery, 160 10th St.
Showing photography works by artist Ralph Lehman, featuring boats at sunset. The gallery will also introduce new items in its “Practical Art” collection.
Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, 1004 Marine Drive
Featuring a wild speakeasy and Black Hole mural by Sondra Carr.
