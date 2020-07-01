SEASIDE — The July 2020 Seaside First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 and 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Gloria’s Gilbert District Gallery, 613 Broadway St.
Welcoming artist Bev Birdwell, who runs the painting studio, Arts Desire, in Vancouver, Washington. She previously worked as a staff teacher for Susan Scheewe Publications. Recently, Birdwell has been teaching painting workshops at various art conventions.
SunRose Gallery, 606 Broadway St.
Featuring Greek glass pendants by Jim and Lori Stocker. The pendants were created using glass shards dating back 2,000 years unearthed in Asia. Mixed media art by Patty Thurlby and credit card art by Mari Cardinal Walker will also be displayed.
Pacific Heirloom Art and Collectables, 608 Broadway St.
Featuring glass antique collectables.
Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St.
Opening reception for the exhibit “SHORE THINGS,” which explores the deep, multifaceted relationship with the ocean. Featured regional artists include Paul Brent, Nick Brakel, Emily Millier, Pam Haunschild, Leah Kohlenberg, Karen Lewis, Ron Nicolaides, Susan Romersa and Peg Wells.
The Whet Spot, 12 N. Holladay Drive
Showcasing the art of Seaside artist Billy Lutz, who has painted for 30 years. His work is available at Portland Art Museum’s online collections.
Blue Bond Art Studio and Gallery, 417 S. Holladay Drive
Featuring oil paintings and acrylics by Seaside artist Blue Bond, whose specialties include portraits and wildlife.
Angi D Wildt Gallery, 737 Broadway St., #2
Featuring art by Angi D Wildt and others.
