GEARHART — The Gearhart First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
Featuring Susan Thomas, Mary Ann Gantenbein and Mary Schlunegger. Thomas will feature new beach-inspired works, Gantenbein will introduce her new collage “Birds of a Feather” and Schlunegger will display three new gourd birds. Yarn and gifts will also be sold.
Cascade Sothebys, 587 Pacific Way
Presenting Trail’s End Art Association artists Linda Gebhart, Richard Newman, Michael Muldoon, Lynda Campbell and Frederick Jones.
The Natural Nook, 738 Pacific Way
Representing over 20 talented local consignment artists.
Trail’s End Art Association
Featuring local artist Carol Braden, whose work includes full-size guitars constructed of mixed media, found objects and various types of metal. Braden’s work has been featured in more than 100 galleries nationwide.
