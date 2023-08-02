GEARHART — On the first Saturday of each month, stop by art galleries in Gearhart from 2 to 5 p.m. to wander through town, enjoy refreshments and meet local artists at a handful of locations.
A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way
This gallery will continue to show a series of moonlight pastels by Susan Thomas. Deep blue tones in Thomas’ artwork light up beach grasses and paths to the sea. Refreshments and goodies will be served.
Gearhart Artful Home, 3350 U.S. Highway 101
Wildlife and ocean depths play into the works of artist Michelle McDowell Smith, featured at this location alongside photographs by Sandy Valahu, wood turned pieces from Chuck Fitz and functional resin works by CSBricca Designs. Also offering refreshments and showing art from Deborah Albrecht, Stephanie Reitmajer and Becky Chappel.
The Station, 3427 U.S. Highway 101
Visit this art gallery housed in a former filling station to find paintings and drawings by David Savinar and beach scenes by Janelle Baglien. Savinar will offer commissioned art, such as a drawing of a dog or painting of a cottage, while Baglien offers custom seascapes depicting a favorite view.
Trail’s End Art Association, 656 A St.
An opening reception for this gallery’s 72nd annual judged show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, where winners in each category of art, plus best of show and a Mayor’s Award, will be announced.
Trail’s End Art Association, established in 1950 and located in a historic schoolhouse, rotates regular exhibits from association members, but the annual judged show marks a single point when the gallery accepts work from nonmembers. As a result, the show offers an eclectic mix of media from local artists.
The show will be on view throughout August from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.