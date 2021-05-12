CANNON BEACH — Cannon Beach Library will host former regional reporter Lori Tobias at 2 p.m. Saturday at facebook.com/cannonbeachlibrary and on Zoom (visit cannonbeachlibrary.org for login information).
Tobias will discuss her memoir “Storm Beat,” which chronicles her experience of reporting on the Oregon Coast for The Oregonian. While employed by the newspaper, Tobias was responsible for reporting on the entire coast — about 363 miles in total. She was the only reporter assigned to cover the coast.
Tobias has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. She currently freelances and is a columnist for Oregon Arts Watch.
