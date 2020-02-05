ASTORIA — Auditions for Astor Street Opry Co.’s new production will be held Monday and Tuesday.
The company’s next play will be “The Real Lewis and Clark (How the Finns Discovered Astoria). Auditions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the company’s playhouse, 129 West Bond St. in Astoria.
The production will tell the “lost” story of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s journey to the Pacific Northwest. The story features Lewis and Clark’s local adventures, including a rescue mission which saved the two men.
Previous acting experience isn’t required to audition. More than 26 parts are available for ages 16 and older. Actors will learn songs and dance numbers.
Call 503-791-1037 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.