CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Chorus welcomes new and returning singers to the 2019 spring season, titled “The Circle of Life.”
The Chorus meets 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St.
Under the direction of Dr. John Buehler, the Chorus will perform choral works by Gabriel Fauré, Ralph Hunter, C.M. Shearer and Stephen Sondheim. The musical group is composed of 55 to 60 singers who reside in coastal communities from Astoria to Tillamook and range in age from 16 to older adults.
Interested singers are encouraged to attend and become part of the choral performing arts on the North Coast. For more information, visit cannonbeachchorus.org or contact 503-436-0378.
