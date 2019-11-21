LONG BEACH, Wash. – Enjoy a musical evening with Tom Grant and Shelly Rudolph. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N. Tickets are $15, and beer, wine and refreshments will be available for purchase.
Tom Grant is a master instrumentalist, singer and entertainer. He walks the line between traditional jazz and modern pop on the piano. Shelly Rudolph is a soul musician and a sultry singer-songwriter.
For more information and to reserve tickets, peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.