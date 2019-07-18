ASTORIA – A South American jazz and West African blues singer-songwriter and folk-soul-pop ensemble are coming to KALA. Myshkin Warbler will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 20, and the Alec Hutson Band will play at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for both concerts. Tickets are $10 at the door for Myshkin Warber and $15 for the Alec Hutson Band. Tickets for Alec Hutson Band can be purchased in advance at libertyastoria.showare.com/ Both shows are for those 16 years and older.
Warbler has played in Astoria at the Tenor Guitar Gatherings, KALA and most recently with her wife Jenny Q. and vocalist Dinah Urell at the 2019 Pride Gayla. She has invited long-time friend Sailor Banks to open the show and perform her original electronic music. Warbler is also a guitarist and plans to experiment at the upcoming show.
Local musicians David Crabtree and Ray Coffey will open on guitar and sax/flute for the Alec Hutson Band.
Hutson is a Boston-based singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He is on West Coast tour with his band this summer after a solo European Tour in 2018.
The folk-soul-pop ensemble vibes and grooves with an emphasis on songwriting and melody.
With drums, bass, guitar and trumpet, it’s the horn connection that brings them to Astoria.
Trumpeter Devina Boughton is the niece of Astorian and trumpeter Mark Berney, who last year played to a sold-out house at KALA. Boughton, a graduate of Boston’s Berklee College of Music, made a surprise performance and wowed everyone with her musical prowess.
