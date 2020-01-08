ASTORIA — January's Second Saturday Art Walk takes place 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Visit local galleries, chat with friends, artists and art-lovers and enjoy refreshments.
1. Paul Polson Gallery
100 10th St.
Featuring a variety of oil paintings and water base works, past and present. See Polson’s continuously changing wall of smaller works in a variety of mediums.
2. Blue Collar Collective
106 10th St.
Showing original art, mixed media sculpture, banners and paper arts in addition to photographic prints from local artists. Letter Writing Social and free studio time during art walk.
3. West Coast Artisans
160 10th St.
GiGi Moon Gems’ jewelry is back. Check out Garnet Griebel’s latest copper and silver pendants and rings. Also featured, new wire-wrapped and forged jewelry by Scott Mendenhall and new fabric art by Janet Hutchings.
4. The Secret Gallery
160 10th St.
Presenting the latest visionary work by acclaimed graphic short story artist Phillip Barish, "Handhewn #3." The original oil on panel form is a unique opportunity to experience a complete graphic magazine, from cover to cover, before it’s committed to paper.
5. Weird Sisters Freak Boutique
Presenting the Grotto Experience Bar — an interactive creation station you’ll find hidden — speakeasy-style — in the back of the shop. Explore the unexpected in this art turned commerce turned community gathering.
6. Brut Wine Bar
240 10th St.
Josh Fry is a self-taught local artist who create his paintings using spray paint cans with complex sets of stencils. He believes that anyone can make awesome art with a little practice and produces a popular YouTube series. Josh regularly teaches classes and does live painting shows for area youth or other organizations.
7. Imogen Gallery
240 11th St.
Roger Hayes turns his focus to the mythos of the great Pacific Northwest trees of the coastal region. Painting primarily in acrylic, he brings a collection of abstract and representational paintings considering physical attributes as well as metaphoric content through the totemic connection to land and sky.
8. Cargo
240 11th St.
Experience artifacts from all around the globe.
9. Oscar d’Masi Studio & Gallery
Enjoy the new year, new art, wine and fun food in the new location.
10. RiverSea Gallery
1160 Commercial St.
Join the Noel Thomas 85th Birthday Celebration, a show of his new work and a benefit for AVA’s Miss Bea Johnson Fund for young artists. Thomas presents a bounty of new watercolors, drawings and mixed media works chronicling North Coast scenes and characters in one of his most prolific shows to date. And yes, there will be cake.
11. The Art Stall
1268 Commercial St.
Welcoming Jim and Linda Ward to the gallery. Their work is all in wood, from wood turned bowls to inlayed painted ladies into a wood background.
12. TEMPO Gallery
1271 Commercial St.
Coastal Landscape paintings by Thron Riggs, artist and retired Columbia Bar Pilot, along with art by the five other member artists: Constance Waisanen, Phyllis Taylor, Carol Smith, Edward Peterson and Vicki Baker.
13. Penpoint Gallery inside WORLD
1310 Duane St.
Penpoint art of Pat Kankkonen is on display. An ability to see and draw detail led Kankkonen to create reflections of nature’s purity as well as blends with mankind’s additions.
14. Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom
1390 Duane St.
Live Performance by Seth Howard. Join him as he adds touches to his favorite magic illustrations and performs his unique style of close-up magic.
15. The Vaulted Gallery
1389 Duane St.
James Crowe put together a new photographic collection on canvas. His landscape shots are arranged in a collage format. Jen Crowe will show her sterling silver jewelry, handwoven scarves and textile art.
16. Munk Tiki
1241 Duane St.
Presenting Tiki artists from around the country with paintings and sculpture from over 20 artists.
17. AVA Artist-in-Residence
372 10th St. (Upstairs)
New AVA a-i-r, Karen Ni Neill, will feature a series of oil paintings in progress with the theme “I Robbed the Woods.”
18. AVA Center for the Arts
1000 Duane St.
"Northwestern Songs of The Americas" is an exhibition of work by Tim Janchar reflecting on Astoria and the surrounding area. Utilizing resin, paint and sculpture, the artwork uses logging and sportsmanship as allegory to the struggle and perseverance of the populations here.
19. Astoria Makers
1000 Duane St.
Astoria Makers is a custom design and fabrication studio hosting items for purchase from a variety of local makers. Come see some fantastic and recently added local work.
20. Astoria Studio Collective
1010 Duane St. (Upstairs)
The collective houses 19 art studios on three floors, with a common space gallery on the second floor. The artist mediums range from ceramics, painting, sculptures, jewelry, digital design, mixed media and makers.
