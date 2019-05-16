It will be grand. All-classical chamber concert Sunday

CANNON BEACH — The Northwest Piano Trio and friends bring an all-classical chamber concert to Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19.
“Back to the Basics” features guest violinist Esther Shim, playing “Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio in D Minor” and “Beethoven’s Trio No. 1, Op. 1.”
The Northwest Piano Trio includes Heather Mastel-Lipson on violin, Hannah Hillebrand on cello, and Susan McDaniel on the 7-foot Steinway grand piano.
This concert is free and open to the public.
