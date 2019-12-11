ILWACO, Wash. — Catch some toe-tapping tuba tunes at the annual Tuba Christmas concert, happening at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake St.
This free concert will feature the Astoria Tuba Quartet, who will perform a variety of seasonal selections, jazz arrangements and a polka or two at this family-friendly event. The quartet will be introduced with a reading by Lynette McAdams of “A Coastal Christmas.”
The tuba’s versatility allows performers to cover traditional Christmas selections like “Sleigh Ride,” jazz selections by noted composer/arrangers Lenny Niehaus and Bill Holman, the much-loved Evergreen Polka and more.
Seating is limited. For more information, contact the museum at 360-642-3446.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.