RAYMOND, Wash. —The Willapa Harbor Chorale presents its annual spring concert 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the historic Raymond Theater located at 323 Third St.
Twenty-three singers will join voices to perform a variety of popular stage and screen music. Among the songs to be presented during the hour-and-half concert will be “With a Song in My Heart” from the “Sound of Music,” “Stormy Weather” and “The Impossible Dream.”
The chorale is directed by Kathy Holland, with James Worlton as accompanist, and a large caste of soloists including Linda Snodgrass, Virginia Basil, Linda Strozyk, Karen Tully and Jay Windisch.
There is no charge for the concert; although, donations are accepted. A free reception across the street from the theater at the Raymond Elks Lodge No. 1292 follows the concert.
