LONG BEACH, Wash. — The Peninsula Arts Center presents Pretty Gritty at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13.
Pretty Gritty might be another duo emerging from a sea of female/male acts, but there is nothing typical about these two. Sarah and Blaine have cultivated a sound that is timeless and classic, yet succeeds in bringing something fresh to the table.
With mesmerizing vocal harmonies and beautifully crafted songwriting, they’ve carved out a reputation as a must-see live act.
The Peninsula Arts Center is at 504 Pacific Ave. N., Long Beach. Wine, beer and other refreshments are available for purchase.
Tickets are $15 at the door or through Brown Paper Tickets, or call Bill Svendsen at 360-901-0962 or visit peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts.
Concerts benefit the nonprofit Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation.
