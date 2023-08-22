ILWACO, Wash. — Na Lei ‘Eha (The Four Leis) will close out a summer music series with Hawaiian songs and hula at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The four-member group met at ukulele jams in Portland. Corinne Petersen is a ukulele player who was born and raised on the island of Kauai. She also spent several decades as a nurse in Oregon.
Maurecio Delute, who plays bass and guitar, grew up near Bakersfield, California. Paul Butler, on ukulele and guitar, grew up in Astoria, where he studied and wrote music. Pepi Nieva, a ukulele player and hula dancer, lives in Oregon and in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she learned to dance hula while working in public relations.
This event is part of a free concert series. For more information, visit www.parks.wa.gov.
