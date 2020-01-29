LONG BEACH — The Peninsula Arts Center presents Curlew’s Call 7 p.m. Saturday at 504 Pacific Ave. N.
Curlew’s Call plays at Irish pubs, festivals and private events around the Northwest. The band’s known for its rollicking songs and tunes.
In 2019, the band was one of the most popular performers at the Coastal Celtic Music Festival, held on the Long Beach Peninsula.
The concert will benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation, a charity.
Admission is $15 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets or by phone at 360-901-0962.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.