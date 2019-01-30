SEAVIEW, Wash. — Portland indie songwriter Maita preforms 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Sou’wester Lodge, 3728 J Place, at the Seaview beach approach. New Victorian is also playing. The event is free.
Burgeoning Portland indie songwriter, Maita has quietly chipped away at her debut full-length, recorded in part at the OK Theatre in Enterprise and in Portland.
Maita’s 2018 Tiny Desk contest entry was featured on NPR. The album sees Maita expanding upon her previous indie-folk sound, taking up the electric guitar. Singles off the album have been featured on Tender Loving Empire’s “Friends of Friends” compilation, Vortex’s Magazine’s annual vinyl release, and the Picklefest vinyl compilation.
Following a monthlong tour of Europe, MAITA returned to the states to perform at various Northwest festivals.
On the same bill is New Victorian, an ethereal folk band from Portland. Following the disbandment of pysch-rock band, No Go Know, “High Mass” is Scott Taylor’s downshift to more reflective and nuanced soundscapes. It was written and self-recorded over a period of several years, in between commitments as a husband, father and community mental health worker. The song cycle is a meditation on loss and reformation, marking the conclusion of one path and the promise of another.
