LONG BEACH — The Peninsula Arts Center will present the Kathryn Claire Trio on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Claire sings, and plays guitar and violin. She’ll perform songs from her latest album, “Eastern Bound For Glory,” which is inspired by her experiences as a touring musician.
Claire will be joined by Allen Hunter on bass and Sid Ditson on violin.
Admission is $15. The concert will be held at the center, 504 Pacific Ave. N. Tickets are available online at brownpapertickets.com or by calling 360-901-0962.
Concerts benefit the Long Beach Peninsula Acoustic Music Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.