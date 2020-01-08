ASTORIA — Enjoy dinner or a drink while jamming to indie rock. Nick Delffs will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St.
All ages are welcome, and there is no cover.
Delffs calls himself a seeker, and his life’s work is in the identification and removal of our shared illusions. Songs come to him when he’s “feeling detached from the world but totally in love with it at the same time,” he says.
