Madcap comedy is a cliche. But then, so is everything else about “Bullshot Crummond,” a production being staged at the River City Playhouse, opening 7 p.m. Friday.
The show runs two weekends, complete with Sunday matinees. It’s directed by Ed Ahlers and produced by Laurie Carter, two longstanding members of the Long Beach Peninsula troupe.
Ahlers was drawn into community theater by his wife nearly two decades ago to appear in “A Christmas Carol,” Peninsula Players’ third production. He has acted and directed with the troupe ever since, including appearing in “Bullshot Crummond” in 2008.
“During our last show, ‘A Bag Full of Miracles,’ I was talking to another actor and we got to thinking it would be fun to do it again,” he said.
The comedy features stereotyped characters, with one actor playing multiple roles. It made its debut in 1974 and a movie version was released in 1983. “It’s a spoof or satire of all the British spy thrillers,” Ahlers said.
The title is a variation on a name most familiar with British audiences. Capt. Hugh “Bulldog” Drummond was a fictional British World War I hero.
In stories penned by a retired military officer, Cyril McNeile, he was depicted as a postwar gentleman adventurer who battled dastardly villains and rescued damsels.
The nickname bulldog is a reference to the trait — reliable doggedness in the face of adversity — used to characterize the British in cartoons since the Napoleonic age. “Bullshot” is, well, a polite typographical error and self explanatory.
In the show, the courageous hero, Crummond, played by Barry Sears, sometimes doesn’t grasp what’s going on. He tries to outwit a German supervillain while trying to to rescue an imperiled damsel, played by Kathy Warnert, amid the mayhem of blackouts, swift costume changes and generally goofy action.
“I have a good cast helping me with all the special effects,” Ahlers said.
Robert Scherrer and Rose Power play the villains, eager to make a fortune by stealing a scientist’s mysterious formula. Kevin Perry portrays the scientist — and seven other characters. “He has some very quick costume changes,” Ahlers said, laughing.
