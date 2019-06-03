ILWACO — Find a new art creation at the First Friday Art Walk of the season from 4-7 p.m. June 7.
Stroll around town and along the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco, see the art, meet the artists and enjoy a bite to eat. Maps are available at the 13 participating businesses. Look for the art walk flags around town and at the Port of Ilwaco.
A variety of art forms and styles are on view including watercolors by Don Nisbett, paintings by Adair Faircloth, handcrafted silver jewelry by Luisa Mack, monotypes by Marie Powell, pottery by David Campiche, oil paintings by Lorna Libert, beach baskets by Susan Spence, photography by Laura Villa, watercolors by Jean Nitzel and woodworking by Richard Schroeder.
There are also art exhibitions by Ilwaco High School and Grays Harbor College students as well as displays of fiber arts, books, antiques and a variety of other creative endeavors from many accomplished artists.
