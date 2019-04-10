ILWACO, Wash. — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum hosts the Ilwaco High School Art Department’s 2019 Annual Art Show.
Showcasing work from beginning to advanced artists, freshmen through seniors, this exhibit is a non-juried show. Each art piece was selected by the students to represent their strongest skills from the 2018-19 school year, resulting in a show that demonstrates the variety of skill levels and interests of Ilwaco High School’s art students.
Viewers of the exhibit will have the opportunity to vote for the “People’s Choice” award in two categories: two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork.
The show will run Tuesday, April 16, to Saturday, April 27, in the main gallery of the Heritage Museum, 115 S.E. Lake St. Admission to the show is free.
