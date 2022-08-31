ILWACO, Wash. – The Ilwaco First Friday Art Walk will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way S.E.
Showing original watercolors, acrylics and hand-painted glassware by peninsula artist Don Nisbett.
Luisa Mack Jewelry, 177 Howerton Way S.E., #4
Featuring handcrafted silver and gold jewelry made in-studio, as well as a seasonal showcase of pendants and watercolor arts by Penny Treat.
Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way S.E.
See original paintings and monotype prints by Marie Powell, pottery by David Campiche and rope baskets by Susan Spence. Artists will be onsite during the Ilwaco Art Walk.
Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way S.E.
Participate in a community weaving project during the Ilwaco Art Walk. Fibers will be available, visitors are also encouraged to bring supplies.
Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way S.E.
Premiering Color Wheels, a mobile art studio and new approach to sharing creative work with the community from artist Brian Beck. Studio guests will be invited to visit with the artist along the waterfront.
Ship Wrecords & Moor, 122 Lake St. S.E.
Showcasing a series of local artists and artisans.
SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring artwork in various mediums by over 30 regional artists and crafters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.