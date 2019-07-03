ILWACO – The Ilwaco Art Walk will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 5, along the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco and throughout town with 14 businesses hosting local artists.
Visitors can now take advantage of the free trolley that takes you from place to place with stops at Ocean Beach Hospital, Gray’s Harbor College, Port of Ilwaco and the Antique Gallery in downtown Ilwaco. The trolley returning every 20 minutes for pick ups.
At the Port of Ilwaco you can see wooden bowls by Richard Schroederand and ceramics by David Campiche. There will be mono prints and an artist reception for Bellingham artist Lorna Libert at Marie Powell Gallery. A large selection of her oil paintings will be on view. Libert’s paintings depict nature, boats, animals, sea creatures and other wildlife.
Luisa mack Jewelry & Design offers one of a kind silver jewelry with local beach gold.
Don Nisbett Art gallery, Time Enough Books, Purly Shell Fibre Arts and Skywater Home and Garden are also open during art walk. The Salt Hotel & Pub and OleBobs Galley Cafe will also host artisans.
The Ilwaco Timberland Library is featuring the art of young, talented high school students. At Gray’s Harbor College Community Education Center, watercolors by Carol Couch and pastels and sketches by Susan Mitchell, both instructors at the college, will be on view.
Antique Gallery is featuring Adair Faircloth’s colorful paintings, vintage art and collectibles. Members of the local Peninsula Arts Association will show their works at the Ocean Beach Hospital.
Maps are available at any of the participating businesses. Watch for the art walk flags around town.
