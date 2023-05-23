Ilwaco Art Walk May 2023

ILWACO, Wash. — Returning for the spring and summer, the Ilwaco Art Walk spans new First Street locations like community clay studio Ilwaco Artworks and the J Brunner Gallery to the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco, offering new art collections, local authors' books and ongoing community projects. The art walk runs at a new time from 1 to 4 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month through Sept. 24.
Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way
Featuring watercolors and acrylics, including originals, prints and other items made in-studio. This gallery’s opening art walk theme is “local love.” Artist Don Nisbett spent the winter painting glassware and will showcase a collection of hand-painted glass.
Ilwaco Artworks, 109 First Ave.
This new gallery, workshop space and community clay studio is open to all during the art walk, with offerings for all ages and experience levels. The studio also offers regular events, workshops and kids’ summer camps in collaboration with Sou’wester Arts.
J Brunner Fine Art, 118 First Ave.
Featuring limited edition large-format prints by photographer J Brunner, with subjects like seascapes, lighthouses, gardens and canyons. Also showing original watercolor pieces by local artist Karen Brazeau.
Luisa Mack Jewelry & Art, 177 Howerton Way
Visit artist Luisa Mack in her studio and gallery to see handmade silver jewelry. Mack’s pieces are one-of-a-kind, often highlighted with brightly colored gemstones and gold.
Also displayed are original paintings and monotypes by local artist Penny Treat and contemporary ceramic vases and sculptures by Martie Kilmer. Refreshments will be offered.
Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way
See new paintings and prints by Marie Powell, beach baskets made with recycled fishing rope by Susan Spence, pottery and sculpture by David Campiche.
Enjoy refreshments, meet the artists and enter a raffle to win one of Spence’s baskets.
Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way
In the spirit of finding the inner artist in everyone, this yarn shop and fiber studio will offer a living art exhibit. Stop by each month to see a community weaving project grow and change. Bring items to weave in or use provided mediums and learn how to connect with fiber arts.
Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way
Featuring The Color Wheels, a mobile art studio, and masked glass art by Brian Beck. These pieces are made from a film and lead tape on flat glass. Hand painted heroes are painted on plywood and a three-dimensional element added for strength.
SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way
Things are blooming at SkyWater Home and Gallery, offering new works from over 30 artisans. Showing pottery, glass work, furniture, cards, photography, jewelry and more.
Time Enough Books, 157 Howerton Way
This waterfront bookstore features both bestsellers and local authors, as well as creative coloring supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.