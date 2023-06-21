ILWACO, Wash. — A row of waterfront galleries will be joined by new locations along First Street during the Ilwaco Art Walk, now taking place at a new time from 1 to 4 p.m. on the last Sunday of each month through September.
Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way
Featuring originals, watercolors and hand-painted glassware. This month, the gallery will also showcase new original acrylics and glassware by Nisbett and his son, Joe.
Ilwaco Artworks, 109 First Ave.
This new gallery, workshop space and community clay studio will be open and sharing offerings for all ages and experience levels, including regular events, workshops and kids’ summer camps in collaboration with Sou’wester Arts.
J Brunner Fine Art, 118 First Ave.
Featuring limited edition large-format prints by photographer J Brunner, with subjects like seascapes, lighthouses, gardens and canyons. Also showing original watercolor pieces by local artist Karen Brazeau.
Luisa Mack Jewelry & Art, 177 Howerton Way
Showing Mack’s newest jewelry collection, “Everyday Perfect,” a selection of one-of-a-kind silver and gold pendants.
Also displayed are original paintings and monotypes by local artist Penny Treat and contemporary ceramic vases and sculptures by Martie Kilmer. Refreshments will be offered.
Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way
See new paintings and prints by Marie Powell, beach baskets made with recycled fishing rope by Susan Spence, pottery and sculpture by David Campiche. Enjoy refreshments, meet the artists and enter a raffle to win one of Campiche’s pottery pieces.
Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way
In the spirit of finding the inner artist in everyone, this yarn shop and fiber studio continues a living art exhibit through the summer. Stop by each month to see a community weaving project grow and change. Bring items to weave in or use provided mediums and learn how to connect with fiber arts.
Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way
At The Color Wheels, a mobile creative studio, meet artist Brian Beck and see his masked glass art, made with film and lead tape on flat glass. Hand-painted heroes are painted on plywood and a three-dimensional element added for strength.
SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way
Visit this gallery showcasing vintage treasures and art from over 30 artisans. Showing pottery, glass art, furniture, cards, photography, jewelry and more.
Time Enough Books, 157 Howerton Way
At this waterfront bookstore, find bestsellers and local releases, including “Black Wing” by local author David Campiche. Also offering creative coloring supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.