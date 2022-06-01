ILWACO, Wash. – The Ilwaco First Friday Art Walk will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way S.E.
The gallery of local artist Don Nisbett will feature acrylic paintings on recycled wood as well as watercolor works and hand-painted glassware. The gallery will also offer a free gift with each purchase during the art walk.
Luisa Mack Jewelry, 177 Howerton Way S.E., #4
Showcasing handcrafted jewelry with brightly colored gemstones and gold detailing alongside paintings and monotypes by local artist Penny Treat and ceramic vases by Martie Kilmer.
Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring mixed media art by Marie Powell, baskets made from recycled crab rope by Susan Spence and pottery by David Campiche.
Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way S.E.
Presenting works from Brian Beck, each made from masked glass and hand painted with mylar for a look and feel similar to stained glass.
SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring original jewelry and mixed media works from more than 30 regional artists, as well as home goods.
