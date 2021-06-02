ILWACO — The Ilwaco First Friday Art Walk will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
1. SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring new work from more than 30 artisans. Items include pottery, glass pieces, furniture, cards, photography, jewelry and more.
2. Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way S.E.
Presenting art by Astoria artist Andie Sterling. Her work focuses on site-specific mural commissions and explorations in line. Sterling enjoys reinventing public spaces with color and design.
3. Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way S.E.
Showcasing resident artist Danielle Wallace, who will teach visitors about yarn art weaving. Products and information about fiber art will be available.
4. Time Enough Books, 157 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring a wide selection of new and used books, puzzles and gifts. Local and regional authors will be highlighted.
5
. Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way S.E.
Presenting a special “Don & Joe” art series, which includes a collection of original acrylics on upcycled wood and panels. Featured art depicts images of octopuses, lighthouses, crabs and turtles. All of the pieces were created by Don Nisbett and his son Joe Nisbett.
6. Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way S.E.
Showcasing artist Susan Spence, who will be available to meet with visitors. Spence’s popular beach baskets will be featured. Original monotypes and paintings by Marie Powell, and pottery by David Campiche, will also be featured.
7. Luisa Mack Jewelry & Art, 177 Howerton Way S.E., Suite 4
Featuring handmade silver jewelry by Luisa Mack, who will be available to meet with visitors. Each of her pieces is a one-of-a-kind piece that highlights brightly colored gemstones and gold. Original paintings and monotypes by Penny Treat, and contemporary ceramic vases and wall sculptures by Martie Kilmer will also be showcased.
