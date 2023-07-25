ILWACO, Wash. — Art galleries and businesses near the Port of Ilwaco will showcase art and organize activities during the Ilwaco Art Walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The art walk continues on the last Sunday of each month through September.
Antique Gallery, 208 First St.
At this new location, find paintings by David Echternach, whose work is inspired by the eternally soothing lure of open coastlines. Originally from southern California, Echternach began painting in Arkansas after 12 years of living in Hawaii, inspired by a love of beaches and windsurfing.
Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way
This gallery will feature Nisbett’s acrylic creations made with upcycled wood, inspired by sea life and the local landscape. Works will include a blue octopus painted on barn wood from a 1918 farmhouse, as well as watercolors and glassware.
Ilwaco Artworks, 109 First Ave.
This gallery, workshop space and clay studio will be open and sharing offerings for all ages and experience levels, including regular events, workshops and kids’ summer camps in collaboration with Sou’wester Arts.
J Brunner Fine Art, 118 First Ave.
Open in a new location at the Port of Ilwaco, this gallery will feature limited-edition large format photographs by Jason Brunner and paintings by Karen Brazeau. Originals, prints, cards and postcards are also available.
Luisa Mack Jewelry & Art, 177 Howerton Way
Artist Luisa Mack crafts one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces in Ilwaco. Find hand-forged silver and gold pieces, take a look at Mack’s work bench and discover the newest project she’s working on. Original paintings and monotypes by Penny Treat and contemporary ceramic vases and sculptures by Martie Kilmer will also be featured along with refreshments.
Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way
See new paintings and prints by Marie Powell, beach baskets made with recycled fishing rope by Susan Spence and pottery and sculpture by David Campiche. Enjoy refreshments, meet the artists and enter a raffle to win one of Powell’s art pieces.
Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way
In the spirit of finding the inner artist in everyone, this yarn shop and fiber studio continues a living art exhibit through the summer. Stop by each month to see a community weaving project grow and change. Bring items to weave in or use provided mediums and learn how to connect with fiber arts.
Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way
At The Color Wheels, a mobile creative studio, meet artist Brian Beck and see his masked glass art, made with film and lead tape on flat glass. Hand-painted heroes are painted on plywood and a three-dimensional element added for strength.
SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way
Visit this gallery showcasing vintage treasures and art from over 30 artisans. Showing pottery, glass art, furniture, cards, photography, jewelry and more.
Time Enough Books, 157 Howerton Way
Visit this waterfront bookstore to find bestsellers and new releases from local authors. Also offering creative coloring supplies.
