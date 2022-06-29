ILWACO, Wash. – The Ilwaco First Friday Art Walk, with a theme of “Ready for Summer,” will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday.
Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring watercolor and acrylic works on upcycled wood, wine glasses and nautical items by Don Nisbett.
Luisa Mack Jewelry, 177 Howerton Way S.E., #4
Visiting artist Penny Treat will show a selection of watercolor and ceramic works alongside handmade jewelry by Luisa Mack.
Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way S.E.
Featuring monotype prints by Marie Powell, pottery by David Campiche and baskets by Susan Spence, made from recycled crab pot rope.
Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way S.E.
Find local fiber artisans, including artist Heather Campbell, working with natural fibers and spinning on their waterfront porch.
Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way S.E.
Masked glass works by artist Brian Beck will be on display, featuring a technique using mylar film. While these hand painted works give the appearance of stained glass, they’re more durable. When illuminated by the sun, their brush strokes and colors come to life.
Ship Wrecords & Moor, 122 Lake St. S.E.
This small record shop will spin hand selected summer tunes alongside local art, including original acrylic pieces by artist Susan Record.
SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way S.E.
This gallery showcases over 30 regional artisans, featuring mixed media, jewelry, paintings and functional art pieces.
