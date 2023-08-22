ILWACO, Wash. — Art galleries and businesses near the Port of Ilwaco will showcase art and organize activities during the Ilwaco Art Walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. This event will be held on the last Sunday of each month through September.
Antique Gallery, 208 First St.
This antique store and art gallery will feature a collection of paintings by David Echternach, including coastal scenes of southern California and Hawaii.
Echternach is inspired by the serenity of open coastlines. Often, he makes use of wreckage for a balance of tribute and scorn. He continues to experiment with watercolors and creates paintings from sketches.
Don Nisbett Art Gallery, 167 Howerton Way
This waterfront gallery will show acrylics, watercolor paintings and hand-painted glassware by Don Nisbett. Prints, cards, tiles and other items made in-house will also be available.
Ilwaco Artworks, 109 First Ave.
A gallery, workshop and clay studio, this location shares the art of clay with new and experienced makers of all ages. The space offers open studio hours, workshops and a schedule of kids’ summer camps in collaboration with Sou’wester Arts.
J Brunner Fine Art, 118 First Ave.
Open at a new location at the Port of Ilwaco, this gallery will feature limited-edition large format photographs by Jason Brunner and paintings by Karen Brazeau. Prints, cards and postcards are also available.
Luisa Mack Jewelry & Art, 177 Howerton Way
Showing a new collection of jewelry pieces inspired by sailing knots from designer Frieda Doerfer. These necklaces, rings and earrings are made from silver rope and adorned with pearls.
Also showing hand-forged jewelry in silver and gold by Luisa Mack, paintings by Penny Treat and contemporary ceramic sculptures by Martie Kilmer.
Marie Powell Gallery, 177 Howerton Way
This gallery will show new paintings and prints by Marie Powell, beach baskets made from recycled materials by Susan Spence, and pottery and sculpture by David Campiche. Meet the artists, enjoy refreshments and enter a raffle to win one of Spence’s baskets.
Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way
In the spirit of finding the inner artist in everyone, this yarn shop and fiber studio continues a living art exhibit through the summer. Stop by each month to see a community weaving project grow and change. Bring items to weave in or use provided mediums and learn how to connect with fiber arts.
Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Way
At The Color Wheels, a mobile creative studio, meet artist Brian Beck and see his masked glass art, made with film and lead tape on flat glass. Hand-painted heroes are painted on plywood and a three-dimensional element is added for strength.
SkyWater Home and Gallery, 139 Howerton Way
This location will offer a live demonstration of making photographs into washed prints. Refreshments will be served.
Time Enough Books, 157 Howerton Way
Visit this waterfront bookstore to find bestsellers and new releases from local authors. Also offering creative coloring supplies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.